Stephen Webster

Stephen Webster, 75, died Dec. 13.

Services are under the direction of FloralHaven.

Jimmy Cooper

Jimmy Cooper, 70 of Dewey died Thursday. Service are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Russell Wilson

Russell Dee Wilson, 62, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Services are pending withDavis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Floyd Brown

Floyd Brown, 86, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.