Wanted! The Cowboy is looking for Oklahoma kids ages 12 and under to apply to be part of the all-new Kids Council, which will not only help celebrate the debut of Liichokoshkomo’ this coming Spring Break, but throughout the year.

Liichokoshkomo’ (pronounced Lee-cho-kosh-ko-MO) a Chickasaw phrase for “Let’s play!,” is a trailblazing outdoor expansion dedicated to provide learning through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education as children explore, play and try new things within this new innovative space, all right in the Museum’s backyard. Liichokoshkomo’ will open to the public for a Spring Break sneak peek, March 14 – 20, 2020.

As a member of The Cowboy’s Kids Council, children will receive an exclusive t-shirt, a family membership to The Cowboy ($75 value), behind-the-scenes tours with Museum curators (including the vault and other VIP areas!), and the opportunity to preview new Liichokoshkomo’ activities and join in the launch during Spring Break.

To be considered for a spot on the Kids Council, create a short video of your child explaining why they would like to be part of the Kids Council. Be sure to include the child’s name, age and where in Oklahoma they live. Entries are due by January 11, 2020. Find more information and to upload your video submission, visit http://bit.ly/kidscouncil.

Find more information about Liichokoshkomo’ at nationalcowboymuseum.org/Liichokoshkomo.