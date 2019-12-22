Season's Greetings, Shawnee! Christmas, Hanukah, and New Year's Day are all right around the corner, and I hope you have a good holiday with friends and family. While the Community Center at 804 S. Park is closed now until Monday, December 30, the Senior Center at 401 N. Bell will be open on Monday, Thursday, and Friday, December 23, 26, and 27. So we are only closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. By the way, we will also be closed on New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1.

The holidays can be a time for wonderful memories and stories, so be sure to share yours with either friends, family or us here at the Senior Center! You can join us for a Holiday Movie on Monday, December 23, at 1:00 a.m. We will be showing a Christmas classic flick, complete with popcorn and snacks. Come on out, bring a friend, and make some new memories!

If you don’t have a place to eat on Christmas day, the Downtown Pentecostal Holiness Church is holding their free Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, December 25, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. I have heard that the food is wonderful, and I know the people there are, too! You might also want to check with Liberty Baptist Church at 405-273-3022 to learn more about their food pantry and Christmas meal.

Our Enhance Fitness class with Beth will still be meeting over the holidays. The morning class at 8:30 a.m. will meet on Monday, December 23, Friday, December 27, Monday, December 30, and Friday, January 3. All other fitness classes at the Senior Center are cancelled until Monday, January 6. The Chair Fitness class at the Community Center will resume meeting at 11:00 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, beginning December 30. This is a new time on Mondays and Wednesdays, but we wanted to offer it all four days at the same time.

Speaking of new, there will be a new Fitness class which will begin on Monday, January 6 at 4:00 p.m. A new fitness instructor, Randy Cottrell will be joining us, and teaching Tai Chi for Better Balance on Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:00-4:45 p.m. The morning Tai Chi for Better Balance class will continue to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15-9:15 a.m., resuming on January 7.

We do have the new January calendars ready, so be sure to drop by to pick yours up or call us at 405-878-1528 and we can mail you a copy. Tell your friends, as there is always lots to do at both the Senior Center and the Community Center.

A sneak peek at January activities include: January Birthday Celebration, Coffee and Dessert with Lincoln Heritage, Doggie Spot Therapy Dogs, Greeting Card Making Class, a new Fitness Class Schedule, a new FREE PickleBall time just for 55+ and more! As a senior aged 55+, remember that any weekday you can join us to walk or shoot hoops in the gym, play billiards, dominoes, or cards, work a puzzle, or just hang out with your friends. The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or you can call us at 405-878-1528. The Community Center is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and you can call 405-275-4530 for more information.

After the holidays, be sure to tune in on Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m., as you can hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show. DJ Mike Askins hosts this radio segment along with a Senior Center staff member. Join us on KGFF tuned to 1040AM or 100.9FM.

Joy to the World and Merry Christmas from our family to yours! And, as always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER!