Crayton Bradford “C.B.” Miller

Crayton Bradford Miller, Known as C.B. Miller, Lived in Bartlesville, OK and died on 16th of December 2019 from an extended illness at the age of 83.

C.B. was born March 4th, 1936 in Centralia, OK to Ray and Mary Miller. He was the youngest of 11 children. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1954. Then in 1956, he started working at Phillips 66. 2 years later, in 1958, he was drafted into the army and served in Germany and 4 years in the reserves. He retired from Phillips 66 in 1994 after working 38 years in the Lithographic Department.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy. Two daughters, Lynne and Floyd Lollis of Houston, TX and Stephanie and Harold Pigg of Pulaski, TN. Two sons, Butch and Kelly Miller of Bartlesville, Ok and Brent Miller of Bartlesville, Ok. His Grandchildren, Travis Lollis, Cory Henton, Demarion Pigg, Danara Lanier, Briana Secora, Samuel Miller, Lindsey Denison, and Chase Miller. As well as, 12 Great Grandchildren.

Honorary Pallbearers: Travis Lollis, Cory Henton, Briana Secora, Lindsey Denison, Chase Miller, Samuel Miller, Demarion Pigg, and Danara Lanier. Pallbearers: Mike Benzin, Roger Biggerstaff, Donnie Casteel, Jimmy Craun, John Schimdit, and Allan Walls.

Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church with Rev. Sam Porter officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

The Miller family will receive guests at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 P.M. until 5 P.M. and come and go visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M. each day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Cornerstone Hospice.