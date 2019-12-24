Dale Henry Guinn, age 85, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, and continue until service time.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Blackburn Cemetery, Bethel Acres, with Brother Larry Sparks officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

