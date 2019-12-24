Isa May (Fuchs) Smith passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by her family at home near Macomb after a lengthy and brave battle with leiomyosarcoma cancer.

Funeral service are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at the Highland Church of Christ in Tecumseh. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Macomb, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service, Inc.

Isa was born to Gilbert and Opal (Bain) Fuchs on July 13, 1937, in Grimes, Oklahoma, as the sixth of 18 children. She had a loving and happy childhood growing up on the farm in western Oklahoma, where she enjoyed reading and sewing. Her studious nature propelled her to the top of her class, where she was valedictorian. Isa’s dedication and strong work ethic were evidenced by her help on the farm with picking cotton, raising turkeys, and gardening with family.

After high school, Isa attended Central Christian College in Bartlesville, which later became Oklahoma Christian University. It was here that she met the love of her life, Bill Smith, while they were both working in the school cafeteria. Bill and Isa were married on June 20, 1956.

A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she dedicated her entire life to God and showing this love to her family. She was especially talented in organizing family gatherings and making them spectacular. Isa was considered a master seamstress by many as was evidenced in the clothing and quilts she shared with so many. Isa enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and genealogy. She loved all things beautiful; beautiful music, flowers, and especially the color purple.

Isa went back to college after her children were grown and graduated Summa Cum Laude from East Central University with a degree in history, English, and political science. Isa was an active member of the Church of Christ in Asher, where she taught Bible classes, helped with community outreach, and provided meals. Isa’s love, charm, and passion made the world a better place. She was a Godly example of grace and love to the very end.

Isa is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Opal Fuchs; and an infant sister, Lula Marie. Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Smith; her siblings, Delbert, Aquilla, Olivia, Yvetta, Rocilla, Albert, Mary, Raymond, Eunice, Maretha, LaDon, Jesse, Lola, Ocie, Eldred, and Mark; her children, Dennis Smith and wife Tanya of Macomb, Allen Smith and wife Janet of Davenport, Doran Smith and wife Kimm of Mounds, Oklahoma, Adwina Mullen and husband Craig of Belleville, Illinois, Dowlan Smith and wife Gretchen of San Angelo, Texas; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.