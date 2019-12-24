Jock Parsons, age 62, died peacefully surrounded by his family on the evening of Dec. 21, 2019, in his Norman home.

Jock Parsons, age 62, died peacefully surrounded by his family on the evening of Dec. 21, 2019, in his Norman home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, and 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at Cooper Funeral Home with Brother Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.