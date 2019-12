Kathleen Freeland Mortimer Nicklas, 64, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in Shawnee after a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer.

There will be a rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Benedict Church.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Benedict Church in Shawnee.

Walker Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.