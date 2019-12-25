CONSTANTINE CENTER

Music is scheduled for Dec. 27-28

Kyle Dillingham and his band, Horshoe Road, are scheduled for performances Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Constantine Center in downtown Pawhuska. The shows are slated for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. Tickets are $24 and can be purchased in person at the Pierce Arrow store, 517 Kihekah, or online. Dillingham, originally from Oklahoma City, is a celebrated fiddle player who has performed in more than 30 countries and been lauded as “Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador.”

OSAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

Special events are scheduled for New Year’s

The county fairgrounds will have two events available in the Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 time frame.

First, from 7 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31, the fairgrounds will play host to the Trent Watson New Year’s Eve Roping. This activity will be at the Clarence L. Brantley Indoor Arena. For more information, contact Trent Watson at 918-766-6043.

The next day, Jan. 1, 2020, a New Year’s Day Barrel Race is scheduled. An exhibition is anticipated from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the barrel racing to begin at 2 p.m.

OSAGE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

Get ahead of the curve on absentee ballots in 2020

Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 election year should submit their absentee ballot applications to their county Election Board as soon as possible, the Osage County Election Board Secretary said.

Voters can request ballots for individual elections or for all elections they are eligible to vote in during the 2020 election year.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau encourages voters to apply early.

“We have many federal, state, and local elections coming up this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a great way to make sure you stay informed and never miss an election,” Chouteau said.

Applications are available at the Osage County Election Board or can be downloaded at elections.ok.gov. Voters can also apply electronically using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/ovp.

Chouteau reminds voters that requests must be submitted no later than the Wednesday before the first election in which the voter would like to participate. The first election for Osage County is Jan. 14, 2020. The list of elections can be found at elections.ok.gov.

For more information on requesting absentee ballots or registering to vote, contact the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov. The Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.