Note: Area students have written letters to Santa and these are from one of the schools. Watch online for others to post through the holiday or pick up a copy of the Christmas Edition of the News-Star.
Horace Mann Elementary
Mrs. Hair
First grade
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a baby doll for Christmas. I would also like a flower pot for my Nonie. How many reindeers do you have?
Love, Kinzlee Christian
Dear Santa,
Where is the North pole? For Christmas, I would like a Samsung phone. If you could also get my Dad’s best friend some golf stuff. He loves golf! I am thankful that you are giving us some presents.
I Love You, EmmaLee Cook
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. If you could please get my mom something nice. See you soon!
Braeden Dinwiddie
Dear Santa,
I would like little car for Christmas. Also, please get my mom a new phone. What food do you feed your reindeer?
I Love You, Tessa Dorsey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a baby doll. Please get my brother a dinosaur. What do you like to do?
I Love You, Paige Frailey
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuff animal Santa. I would also like a whole basketball goal and basketball for my cousin Jacob. What do you do during the Fall?
Have a good Day, Ambrose Frazier
Dear Santa,
I would like a doll for Christmas. Please get my mom a car. Do you like to swim?
I Love You, Fernanda Garcia
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. Please get my cousin Raden a Fortnite nerf gun. How would we get to the North pole if we couldn’t drive there? Thank you for listening and I would love if you would get me those.
Love, Jenny Garton
Dear Santa,
I could like a Choo Choo train for Christmas. Elijah loves dinosaurs, dragons, and elephants would you please get him those. Does it Snow in the North Pole?
Love, Billy Girton
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego set for Christmas. Please get my mom a plastic heart. Why do you deliver presents?
I Love You, Nathaniel Hammer
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie set for Christmas. Please get my sister Leah an iPhone also. How many elves do you have?
Have a Good Day! Mariah Marris
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a bike without training wheels, because my cousin Fisher taught me how to ride a bike. Please get my mom a new phone for Christmas.
See you Soon! Laniya Moon
Dear Santa,
I would like a dinosaur that opens his mouth and says “grrrrr”. Please get my brother a dinosaur too.
Merry Christmas, Katie Padron-Cruz
Dear Santa,
Please get me a Pac-Man game for Christmas. For my parents please get them a phone. What talent do you have?
Merry Christmas, Padin Plotner
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want an Xbox. I wanted one for my birthday but my mom wouldn’t let me, so I will get it for Christmas. Please get my sister a Barbie Doll.
Merry Christmas, Russell Tampus
Dear Santa,
Please get me a PS4 for Christmas and a ring for my mom. How many elves live at the North Pole?
Merry Christmas, Daiden Wakolee
Dear Santa,
•••
Horace Mann Elementary
Shannon Tiger
First grade
Hi Santa,
Where do your elves sleep? Can I have an “Elf on the Shelf” Would you please bring my baby sister a new carriage? Bye Santa I’m gonna give you a hug before you leave.
Amiya Hill
Dear Santa,
How many people are on the good list? Would you please bring me a bike for Christmas? My sister also wants a bike. I love you Santa,
Aniya-Mae Stough
Hi Santa,
I was wondering what do the reindeer eat? Would you please bring me a robot dinosaur? Could you bring my brother a new dinosaur? Bye Santa,
Arlandus Brannon
Hi Santa,
How are your elves doing? Would you bring me a pet lizard that can change colors? My sister also wants a new phone. I love you Santa,
Asher Wright
Dear Santa,
What do reindeer eat? I would like a phone for Christmas. Can my brother have a real toy train? I love you Santa,
Brazen Tate
Dear Santa,
How do you make your reindeer fly? Would you bring me a new Lego Transformers set? My brother would like a new skateboard. I love you Santa,
Daniel Castillo
Dear Santa,
When did Rudolph learn to fly? Can I have Minecraft legos? Would you bring lego toys for my brother Bye Santa,
Jacob Ellis
Hi Santa,
How many cookies do you eat on Christmas? Santa would you bring me a new DS for Christmas? My little brother would also like a new DS. I love you Santa,
Jairden Henry
Hi Santa,
What do the elves have? Can I have a new Jojo blanket My brother wants a new superman toy. Bye Santa,
Kylee Williams
Hi Santa,
How do the elves make the toys? Can I have a baby doll that looks real? Would you give help to my mom and dad Thank you Santa,
Kynslee Sebren
Dear Santa,
Do the elves make the toys? Would you bring a house for my Barbies? Can my brother have a plushie? I love you Santa,
Naava Potts
Hi Santa,
What do the elves do? Would you bring me a hoverboard? Could you help my mom get some money? Bye Santa,
Neveah Spoon
Hi Santa,
What do the elves do when you’re gone? Can I have a hoverboard? Could my cousin have a pony? Bye Santa! I love you,
Riot Johnson
Hi Santa,
What’s your favorite cookie? Can I have a green bike for Christmas? My brother would like a basketball. Bye Santa,
Sylis Fixico
Hi Santa,
Does your belly growl when you eat cookies? Can I have my own airpods for Christmas? My brother would like an Xbox 360 for Christmas? I love you Santa,
Zayveon Miller
•••
Horace Mann Elementary
Mrs. Carrington
Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
My name is Essence. I would like a Frozen barbie doll and a Frozen phone.
Love, Essence
Dear Santa,
My name is Carmyn. I would a Baby Live doll and a teddy bear for Christmas.
Love, Carmyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Patience. I would like a LOL doll that’s all.
Love, Patience
Dear Santa,
My name is Bailey. I would like a baby doll that can open and closes its eyes and it has a bottle and a binky for Christmas.
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa,
My name is Andrinee. I would like a unicorn, an astronaut, a toy pumpkin and an Elsa doll.
Love, Andrinee
Dear Santa,
My name is Alice. I would like a teddy bear, a toy coffee maker and a Leap pad for Christmas. I am always good and do what my teacher says.
Love, Alice
Dear Santa,
My name is Peyton. I would like a toy T-Rex and a toy bald eagle for Christmas.
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason. I would like Hot Wheels and a Triceratops and T-Rex rampage for Christmas.
Love, Jason
Dear Santa,
My name is Major. I would like a phone and Super Reader toy for Christmas.
Love, Major
Dear Santa,
My name is Adler. I would like a Hacker action figure for Christmas.
Love, Adler
Dear Santa,
My name is Valentina. I would like a guitar, a doll and a tree for my house.
Love, Valentina
Dear Santa,
My name is Sincere. I want a W Smack down toy and Paw Patrol big toys.
Love, Sincere
Dear Santa,
My name is Ozzy. I want a Sonic Boom toy, Egg man, and Godzilla.
Love, Ozzy
Dear Santa,
My name is Johnathon. I want a dragon remote control that’s all.
Love, Johathon
Dear Santa,
My name is Sammie. I want a PJ Masks Headquarters playset, Batman toys and a big Batman car.
Love, Sammie
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalie. I want clothes for my dolls and a whole bunch of dolls.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex.
Love, Alex
Dear Santa,
My name is Kendrick. I want a car that you drive and a Nerf gun.
Love, Kendrick
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace. I want an X-box, a tv, and my own bedroom.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is Severiano. I want a Fort Knight toy and playset.
Love, Severiano
Dear Santa,
My name is Brailynn. I want a dollhouse with dolls and cars for my dolls.
Love, Brailynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Vincent. I want Kingdom Hearts game and a tv with a Mickey Mouse controller for my room. Tell the reindeers “Hi!”
Love, Vincent
•••
Horace Mann Elementary
Mrs. Horton
Kindergarten
I want a big teddy bear, and a race car that goes up a ramp that looks like a tiger.
Clifford Wooten
I want my own toy Kitchen with pans and a spatula.
Payton charvet
I want slim or putty. Those are my favorite things in the world.
Payton Nanato
I want a toy monster truck and a Nerf blaster.
Brody Simmons
I want an Elsa and Anna glow in the dark doll, and Elsa glow in the dark shoes.
Maddie looper
I want a pink car that I can ride in.
Promise Spoons
I want a Xbox with games, and TV.
Kaiden Haag
I want a new mermaid doll that glows in the dark, and a pink toy car I can ride in.
Serenity Honsinger
I want a lunch box, and a watch.
Rylan Lee
I want a unicorn lunch box and a unicorn back pack.
Averigh Madison
I want a toy cake and a toy robot and paw patrols.
Willow Nichols
I want a Xbox with games, and a DVD player.
Jace Henry
I want a toy bakery and a stuffed Chase doll.
Kira Bristow
I want a Lol girl and a cat boy doll.
Natasha Hernandez
I want a Paw patrol set with all the characters and all the cars.
Christopher Grammer
I want a Nerf gun and purple match box car.
Nicholas Riley
I want a Remote control car and Nerf gun.
Harrison Young
I want a Sps car and a purple match box.
William Standlee
I want a lol doll and a puppy.
Aaliyah Wood
I want a princess car and a lot of Barbies.
Ileana Esquivel-SunEagle
I want a lol surprise doll, and a Barbie house.
Esme Stidham
•••