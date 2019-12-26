OKLAHOMA CITY — In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the new year on a healthy perspective by getting outdoors, connecting with nature and promoting year-round recreation.

“The First Day Hikes continue to be a great resource for our guests and state park personnel to gather in the fresh air and beautiful surroundings of the parks,” said Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek. “We enjoy making new friends and meeting those who come to the state parks for this event.”

Nineteen state parks will host hikes on New Year’s Day. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes. For information on the individual parks, visit TravelOK.com.

First Day Hikes will be held in the following Oklahoma State Parks:

Southeastern Oklahoma

Arrowhead Area at Lake Eufaula State Park, Canadian: Meet at the park office at 10 a.m. for a moderate, 1/2-mile hike on the Trivia Trail. 918-339-2204

Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Forest Heritage Center for an easy, 1-mile hike along the Forest Heritage Center Tree Trail. 580-494-6300

Lake Eufaula State Park, Eufaula: Meet at 10 a.m. at the Visitor Center for an easy, 1.5 mile hike on the Chinkapin Trail. 918-689-5311

Robbers Cave State Park, Wilburton: Two separate hikes will be held simultaneously. Meet at Community Room #1 at 9:30 a.m. and choose from two different hikes. The moderate-to-strenuous Mountain Trail is three miles long and will take approximately 2 hours to complete. The 1-mile Outdoor Classroom hike will take approximately 45 minutes. 918-465-2565

McGee Creek State Park, Atoka: Meet at 1 p.m. at T-Hill in the park for an easy, 1.4-mile walk through the Potapo Campground. 580-889-5822

Southern and Central Oklahoma

Lake Murray State Park, Ardmore: Meet at the Nature Center at 11 a.m. for an easy-to-moderate, 1.5-mile hike along the Nature Center Loop. 580-223-4044

Lake Thunderbird State Park, Norman: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Discovery Cove Nature Center for three different hikes. The first will take guests on the Nature Trail while the second will take guests on a paved, accessible trail. The third hike is across the dam. 405-360-3572.

Western Oklahoma

Alabaster Caverns State Park, Freedom: Meet at the park office at 10 a.m. for an easy, 1/2-mile hike on the cavern trail. 580-621-3381

Boiling Springs State Park, Woodward: Meet at 2 p.m. at the trailhead of the Scout Trail for a moderate, 1-mile hike. 580-256-7664

Fort Cobb State Park, Fort Cobb: Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Eagles’ Nest Pavilion at CS2530 and Eagle View Road for a moderate, 3-mile hike on the Western Oaks Heart Healthy Trail. 405-643-2249

Foss State Park, Foss: Meet at the Cedar Point shelter at 2 p.m. for a moderate, 2-mile hike on the Great Western Trail. 580-592-4433

Great Plains State Park, Mountain Park: Meet at the park office at 10 a.m. for a moderate, 5-mile hike on the Healthy Heart and Nature Trail. 580-569-2032

Roman Nose State Park, Watonga: Meet at noon in the lodge lobby for a moderate, 3-mile hike to Inspiration Point. 800-892-8690.

Northeastern Oklahoma

Keystone State Park, Mannford: Meet at the park office. The first hike begins at 12:01 a.m., and the second begins at 10:30 a.m. The moderate, 1.25-mile hikes will be held on the Rangers Pass Trail. Afterwards, hikers can enjoy coffee and hot chocolate. 918-865-4991

Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska: Meet at the ball field at midnight for the first hike. A second hike will be held at 1 p.m. The easy, 1-mile hikes will be along the Creek Loop Trail. 918-336-5635

Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park, Bernice: Meet at 11 a.m. at the nature center for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Heart Healthy Trail. 918-257-8330.

Grand Cherokee Golf Course at Grand Lake State Park, Langley: Meet at 2 p.m. at the pro shop for an easy, 2.2-mile walk along the paved cart path below the Pensacola Dam. 918-435-8727

Greenleaf State Park, Braggs: Meet at 10 a.m. at the park office for an easy, 1-mile hike along the paved Family Fun Trail. 918-487-5196

Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert: Two different hikes are scheduled. The 11:30 a.m. hike is an easy, 1-mile hike. The 1:30 p.m. hike is a moderate, 2-mile hike. Following each event, participants are invited to enjoy warm refreshments at Three Forks Nature Center. Bring your own mug and help us reduce waste! 918-772-2108.

Hikers should remember to wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bring a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing, and don’t forget water and snacks. Pets on leash are welcome at most hikes. Participating Oklahoma State Parks are offering hot chocolate and warm beverages after completion of the hikes and encourage visitors to stay and explore other areas or enjoy the quiet beauty of the parks in the wintertime.

In the event of inclement weather, information about cancellation of hikes will be available by calling the state park listed or checking Facebook.com/OklahomaStateParks.