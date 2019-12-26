The outsider is enjoying life on the inside.

“People ask me: What’s the most surprising thing about being governor coming from the private sector?” Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a recent

Edmond Chamber of Commerce meeting.

“You know what I tell ‘em? How much fun I’m having. Campaigning is such a beatdown, if you can imagine that. Governing is so much better.”

To be sure, the erstwhile mortgage company CEO had it relatively easy in his first legislative session. Because of tax increases approved in 2018 — which he opposed on the campaign trail — he had money available to boost teacher pay beyond most states in the region.

And the large GOP majorities in both houses of the Legislature granted the new Republican governor his biggest wish: hiring and firing power at some of the state’s biggest departments.

“When I got there, I didn’t have the authority to run some of these state agencies,” Stitt said in a recent interview.

Changes at the top of the Corrections Department and on the Pardon and Parole Board allowed him to push forward on the wave of criminal justice reform resulting in the release of about 460 Oklahoma inmates at once, an unprecedented move in a state that had the highest incarceration rate in the nation.

He built a cabinet with insiders and outsiders and took it on the road to rural towns. He named two state Supreme Court justices in his first year and made a slew of nominations to state boards.

To extend his reach, Stitt made plans to hire his own lobbyist in Washington, D.C., despite opposition from the senior member of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Away from the Capitol, Stitt visited President Donald Trump in the White House, testified to a U.S. Senate committee, attended the Paris Air Show, stood on the sidelines at his first OU-Texas game, flew a fighter jet at Vance Air Force Base, gave a weather forecast on local television (“We’ve got a beautiful day in Oklahoma!”), ran six miles in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon relay and participated in a hostage rescue drill with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He moved his family from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, took the eldest of his six children to college and taught the youngest to ride a bike.

Corbin McGuire, a close friend and adviser, said, “He truly gets up in the morning and loves what he’s doing. The job description matches him perfectly. It’s the ultimate CEO job — leading, recruiting, hiring, strategizing, competing, winning. All that’s in his wheelhouse.

Stitt will end the year with an approval rating of 61%, according to pollster Pat McFerron, of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates in Oklahoma City. Only 21% of Oklahomans disapprove of the governor’s performance, according to McFerron’s poll, which was conducted Dec. 10-14.

As much fun as he may be having, he will end his first year in office embroiled in a dispute with Indian tribes over casinos. Nearly six months after the governor publicly called for negotiations over the state’s cut of gambling proceeds, little or no progress has been made.

Stitt has been criticized for his handling of the Indian gaming issue.

Though he made it clear on the campaign trail he wanted the tribes to pay more, his approach has insulted tribal leaders.

Former Gov. Frank Keating, a Republican who is helping the tribes in their public relations campaign, recently referred to Stitt as “the state version of Trump,” according to The Frontier, an online publication.

At least regarding his approach to the status quo, Stitt would embrace that analogy. Like Trump, he is new to elected office and the Capitol world, and he won without the help of special interest groups, who were backing known quantities.

Speaking to the Rotary Club in his hometown of Norman early this month, Stitt listed the ways he has challenged the establishment, from criminal justice reform to the tribal gambling controversy.

“You elected the wrong governor if you want me to just go along and get along,” he said to applause.

A new normal In Tulsa, the Stitt family lived out of the public eye, within a tight-knit community of friends whose common interests revolved mostly around school, church and kids’ sports and activities.

Stitt took office in January, but the family stayed in Tulsa so the kids could finish the school year. After school, the family made the move, and first lady Sarah Stitt hoped each child would have a “new normal” by Thanksgiving.

A couple of the kids “are always raising their hand saying ‘Dad, Dad can I go to work with you? Can I go to tour something?’” the first lady said.

During the campaign, Sarah Stitt said her focus would be on mental health, drug abuse and other factors that can lead to incarceration.

When the governor began working on a mass release of inmates, the first lady staged “re-entry fairs” at prisons to prepare people for life outside the walls.

Asked if she was surprised by anything in Stitt’s first year, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin cited the first lady.

“I think Sarah Stitt has done a great job of using her platform to shine a light on our state’s need to invest in mental health services, and she has brought attention to our high rate of adverse childhood experiences,” said Virgin, D-Norman.

Former state Senate leader Cal Hobson, a Democrat, invited Stitt to

speak to his class last year at the University of Oklahoma. Hobson criticized a number of Stitt’s positions and appointments but praised the governor’s work on corrections.

At a campaign event in the fall of 2018, David Blatt, who was then executive director of a Tulsa nonprofit that advocates for the poor, urged Stitt to consider all the ways that government was not like a business.

For many, Stitt was just the latest in a long series of conservative political candidates with little knowledge of government vowing to run government like a business.

After a year in office, Stitt hasn’t changed his rhetoric much on the topic. He still views government primarily as a service provider that can help people most by providing services efficiently.

He has changed the leadership at many state government departments, with more changes to come. At the Department of Human Services, he brought in Justin Brown, who ran an investment company that owned senior living facilities in three states. He brought in former Sonic executive John Budd as his chief operating officer.

The legislative changes made to give him hiring authority at more departments did not extend to the regents for higher education.

However, Chancellor Glen Johnson announced his retirement plans shortly after Stitt called for new leadership there.

McGuire, a recruiting expert who has worked with Stitt on the cabinet, said many of the business people new to government are finding the work rewarding.

Stitt noted that he appointed the first female Agriculture Secretary in state history.

As he reaches the end of his first year in a political office, Stitt said he hadn’t made any decisions about what might be next.