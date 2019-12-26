Like Thanksgiving, Christmas is also a time for being grateful, grateful for spiritual blessings, grateful for all that is good in our lives, our society, our nation. Here in Bartlesville, animal lovers especially can be grateful for the non-profit organizations that help animals, as well the beautiful wildlife sanctuary that is part of Woolaroc and the Zoological Park in Caney. This winter, on the other side of the world in Russian-occupied Crimea, a different very troubling saga is developing re the largest safari park, animal refuge in Europe: Taigan Park, owned by Oleg Zubkov, and his other park: Yalta Zoo. I write to the Examiner-Enterprise with this suggestion that those in Bartlesville who feel a type of kinship with wildlife and especially with endangered species should check online - where there are numerous youtube videos (yes, in Russian but some with English subtitles) to learn why this amazing park has been shut down by order of the Crimean court in late November 2019, among other reasons being failure to follow regulations. The parks of course cannot sell tickets while being shut down, are issuing pleas for help to pay for food, and there are growing concerns what will happen to the many lions, tigers, and other rare animals.

Yes, there were issues brought to the court in Crimea as to allegedly poor quality food (“expired” meats purchased from supermarket chains) being fed to the 100’s of animals, which the park asserts is safe for lions; also questions of vaccinations, which the owner contradicts. Corruption in the Russian courts (Crimea being controlled by Russia now) is rampant; ask any honest person from Russia if bribery is more often than not what determines who wins a case in the Russian court system; and there were questions raised in an anti-corruption commission meeting in Moscow this month that extortion played a part in the court ruling to close Taigan. The more you learn about the two parks, the more you will be impressed at the devotion and care given by the owner and his employees to the many animals, which even include ten Amur Leopards, which is one of the most endangered species in the world, among other rare species at this wildlife refuge. With Christmas here again, the welfare of all the animals in Taigan Park and Yalta Zoo is worth praying for and worth considering as we pray for and enjoy all that we have in Oklahoma, especially our animals.

David Lawrence Cade