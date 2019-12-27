Grace Rebecca Holman passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Springdale, Arkansas, at the age of 82.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. following the visitation with Pastor Gaylord Finch officiating. Interment will follow at Moore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Moore Cemetery Fund c/o Dean Wadle, 164 CR 709, Berryville, Arkansas 72616.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.