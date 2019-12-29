This week the downtown Ritz Theatre will turn back the clock to the '50s and '60s as Shawnee Little Theatre takes the stage in a production of the jukebox musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

The Off-Broadway musical comedy with a book by Roger Bean uses pop songs from the 1950s and 1960s as a vehicle to tell its story, paying homage to the high school song leader squads of the ’50s.

Shawnee Little Theatre and Safe Events for Families is partnering to present the SLT season extra Jan. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.; and Jan. 4 and 5 at 2 p.m., 2020. The production is presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.stagerights.com).

Tickets can be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com or will be on sale one hour before show time at the Ritz Theatre box office, 10 West Main. All seats are reserved for the performances. Little Theatre season ticket holders will receive a $2 discount per ticket when making reservations.

Directed and choreographed by Trevor Mastin and K.C. Goldsby, with musical direction by Sherri Thompson, the cast includes Alicja Carter as Betty Jean, Abby Morris as Cindy Lou, Christina Stewart as Missy and Ginny Stewart as Suzy. Michael Schwab plays high school Principal Varney.

Stage managing is Terri Cauthon, with Rebecca Fry and Mary Gauss in charge of costumes. Trevor Mastin and Ford Mastin created the set.

This is the fourth time Shawnee Little Theatre has presented a show at the historic Ritz Theatre. “Forever Plaid” was performed in 2000, “Jerry’s Girls” in 2003 and “Lonestar” and “Laundry and Bourbon” in 2012. This is the first time SLT has partnered with SEFF, the current owner of the theater.

Shawnee Little Theatre is beginning its 53rd year of producing live theater in the community in 2020. A non-profit organization, SLT is staffed totally by volunteers.

The current season continues at the 1829 Airport Drive location with Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” in February 2020. The acclaimed Broadway success is a non-stop comedy parody of the famous Hitchcock movie with four actors playing over 150 roles.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” follows in April 2020. With music from the Disney movie, the musical tells the classic Victor Hugo story.

SLT presenting sponsors are Metro Brokers, the Presley Group and AIM Heat and Air. Season sponsors include BancFirst, Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realtors, Dr Jordan Ewert, Shawnee Milling Company, Matt and Shelli Hopkins, SSM Health Medical Group, First United Bank and Turner and Cindy Davis.