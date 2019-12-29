Sen. Ron Sharp presents several fire chiefs in his district this year's operations funds to area-certified fire departments under 10,000 population — McLoud and Harrah. The funds were made available by the legislature for operational and equipment cost through the Oklahoma Rural Fire Defense Program.

Pictured, from left, are Paul Simpson, Rural Fire Coordinator, District 5, COEDD; Mcloud Fire Chief Rhett Banks; Harrah Fire Chief Robert (Neal) Young; Sen. Ron Sharp; Hickory Hills Asst. Fire Chief Lana Youngblood; and Hickory Hills Fire Chief Craig Youngblood.

PROVIDED PHOTO