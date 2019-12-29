An investigation into a death is underway this Sunday after a body was discovered overnight.

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Police Chief Jim Collard said it was just before midnight when they received reports of someone lying down in an area east of Gordon Cooper Drive, south of the creek and the CPN administration building.

Officers arrived quickly on scene and contacted the state Medical Examiner's office, which will determine an exact cause of death.

The chief said Sunday afternoon that the person's name cannot be released until relatives are notified of the death; no other information is expected today as the investigation into this case continues.

Watch for updates once they become available.