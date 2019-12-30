Cherokee Nation and its businesses presented a $50,000 check to the Tulsa Area United Way to help kick off the agency’s 2020 campaign. Through annual contributions and employee volunteers, the tribe has supported the nonprofit organization’s mission to improve lives and build a stronger community since 2013.

“At Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses, we fully embrace our longstanding partnership with the Tulsa Area United Way. Together, we are able to ensure our continued success is utilized to improve lives throughout northeast Oklahoma,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Our tribal government, our businesses and our employees support and appreciate local nonprofits, like the Tulsa Area United Way, that share our values and understand the value of reinvesting in our communities.”

Tulsa Area United Way works to advance the common good by building a better quality of life through education, financial stability, and health and safety. Last year, TAUW served thousands of individuals through partnering agencies located throughout Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties.

“We appreciate the generosity and partnership of the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses,” said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way. “This contribution to our community supports 59 of our region’s strongest nonprofits, which improve the lives of our neighbors, friends and families.”

In the last 95 years, the United Way has invested $800 million in the community. TAUW recently announced reaching its goal to raise more than $26 million in 2019.

Through its Community Impact Team, a companywide initiative dedicated to helping promote volunteerism and community engagement, CNB employees volunteered nearly 2,000 hours with several agencies throughout northeast Oklahoma. The company and its employees provide financial support through sponsorships, in-kind contributions and volunteer service hours throughout the year.

“We are pleased to continue working alongside highly respected and accomplished organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of CNB. “As a company, we take great pride in our role as an outstanding community partner, and we remain dedicated to helping others in need.”

CNB, Cherokee Nation’s governmental revenue entity, owns companies in the gaming, consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries.

To learn more about the Tulsa Area United Way, please visit www.tauw.com.