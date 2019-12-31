Joe Todd interviewed Jack Long on Jan. 7 2019 in Bartlesville Oklahoma

Jack Long was born on March 6, 1946, at Memorial Hospital, to Clyde Walton Long and Anna Lee Long. He Graduated from Copan High School in 1965.

T: What type of work did your father do?

L: My father was a railroad worker. He worked thirty-eight years on the Santa Fe Railroad from Tulsa to Topeka.

T: Did you live in Copan?

L: Yes.

T: What chores did you do around the house?

L: We had milk cows and had ducks, chickens, and pigs and a big garden. Mowing the yard was my job.

T: How big was your area?

L: Half a block on the west side of town.

T: Describe your house in Copan.

L: They said at one time that house was a powerhouse. It had wooden shingles and metal siding on it. It was two rooms with a big screened in porch. We later built a new house on the site in 1953.

T: Was that a powerhouse for the shackle rod oil wells?

L: Yes.

T: Did you still have the shackle rod oil wells around there when you were a kid?

L: Yes, there were lots. We rode horses a lot and could hear the iron rods screeching as we rode across country. We rode those horses for Mullendore.

T: Did you know the old man Mullendore?

L: Yes, I did. I drove him back and forth to Pawhuska.

T: Tell me about him.

L: Gene Mullendore was real nice and E. C. was too. When I finally got my driver’s license, I got to drive him to Pawhuska a lot to get a haircut. His wife would always give me extra money to give the barber a fifteen or twenty dollar tip. I thought it was an honor to drive him. I also drove them to Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas to shop. I got to drive him and her to Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas to shop. On those days, Mrs. Mullendore wanted me to dress like a cowboy. If I didn’t have proper clothes, we would stop at a western store and she would buy them for me. When I got home, my mom would say, “Where did you get all those clothes and boots”? I told her Mrs. Mullendore bought them for me. She was a very nice lady. I worked with Joe Clifford and his two boys, who were my age. Joe was a plumber and carpenter. He did a lot of work in the ranch hose and was ranch foreman for a while. We built the Cross Bell sign and haybarns in the hay fields. At one time, we were allowed to fish and hunt on the ranch. Mr. Mullendore was always nice to me and treated me fair, but he could really be hateful to others.

T: Did you go to the old Labadie House.

L: Yes, we used to go up there and play around when I was in high school. Mr. Mullendore had a lot of parties there for his ranch hands and their families. The house was still furnished. It was like somebody lived there. Then someone set it on fire.

T: Did you play sports in high school?

L: I played all the sports. I played everything I could to keep from doing homework. At an early age, I started playing baseball for Joe Clifford, he was our neighbor and coach. His boys and I played together a lot. I played Pee Wee and Pony League, high school, then I pitched at Tahlequah.

T: Did you have a good team in high school?

L: We had a real good team. I pitched several no hitters. I pitched a no hitter in Miami and it was broadcast on the radio. That was the highlight of pitching days. I could throw a ninety-one to ninety three mile fast ball. No one in Washington County could to that. We went to a track meet at College High and I threw a baseball and I threw a baseball two hundred and ninety-eight feet and there was on one even close and I threw a javelin sixty-nine yards.

T: Who was your favorite teacher?

L: My favorite teacher was my typing teacher, Mrs. Hunt. She was a lot of fun.

T: Why was she your favorite teacher?

L: My sister taught me to type one time when I had the mumps in the seventh grade She had a yardstick and said, “Every time you look at the keys, I am going to smack your head.” When I started Mrs. Hunt’s class, I could already type. She thought I was a quick learner and worked with me to get better. She took some of us to a typing contest in Bartlesville and I won. She was a very nice lady.

T: What did you do after high school?

L: After high school, I went to work in Enid, for the Frisco Railroad on bridge construction. I was trying to make enough money to go to college.

T: What did you do on the construction crew?

L: We changed the railroad ties out on the bridges and the railroad crossings. When school started, I entered Tahlequah at Northeastern.

T: What did you study at Northeastern?

L: I was studying the basics. I wanted to get a baseball scholarship. I took a deferment thinking I could get out of the draft. I came home on weekend and had a letter from the government. It was my draft notice.

T: When were you drafted?

L: August 17, 1966.

T: Where did you go for your Basic Training?

L: I went to Fort Bliss, Texas. There were nine Greyhound buses that picked up all the kids in Washington County to take us to Oklahoma City for out physicals. I was told to call home and tell them I was not coming home for supper. I asked where I was going and they said, Fort Bliss, Texas. They put us on a plane and flew us there

T: Tell me about Basic.

L: Basic Training was exciting and a lot of fun. We on that desert every day. I was in good shape from playing ball and working so the physical training wasn’t too bad. The scorpions were pretty bad and they would get in your sleeping bag in the half tent shelter. It seemed death was always around. There were kids killed crawling under the wire. I don’t know if a scorpion or snake got them, but they jumped up and got shot. They didn’t stop anything, we just kept going.

T: Tell me about bivouac.

L: We started out at seven miles in the morning before breakfast, then we did calisthenics. The next week, we went fourteen miles and the last one was twenty-nine miles. They took us out one night and showed us a light way off in the distance and told us we had to be there before daylight. It was so hot and dry, your lips would crack and bleed. There was a guy who couldn’t keep up and he was dragging his backpack and rifle. If you didn’t keep up, you were left out in the dark in the desert by yourself until the next morning. He thought he going to die, so I told him to give me his rifle and hang on to my backpack. I drug that fellow probably fifteen miles. He thanked me and said he would have never made it without me.

T: Basic lasted how long?

L: About six weeks.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Basic?

L: The heat of the desert and shooting expert marksman with the M-14 rifle.

T: After Basic, where did you go?

L: I went to Fort Sill for artillery training, on the 155 mm howitzer.

T: What is a howitzer?

L: A howitzer is an artillery cannon used in long range warfare. There is a 105 that is a little howitzer, then the 155, 175 and eight inch. The eight inch is the big one. The 155 shoots a ninety six pound projectile and we trained on the self propelled.

T: What is the crew of the 155?

L: As many as six or eight, the driver, guys loading and unloading the projectiles. There was a sergeant over everyone and a gunner. We took turns driving. To load, the projectile was put in with a timer for point detonation or delayed detonation for air burst. Then the powder bags went in and the breech block was closed. There was 45 caliber blank cap, used to ignite the powder and then line up the aiming posts. They would holler, “Fire” and pull the lanyard. It was loud and that recoil would come back inside.

T: How long is the barrel on the 155?

L: Probably twenty-five feet.

T: How do you clean the gun?

L: After you fire it, the first thing is to jerk the breech open and a guy outside would run a swab down the barrel to clean the powder and lubricate it. Same way from the inside, you would swab it.

T: were you trained for every position on the gun?

L: Yes, but I was mainly a gunner and lanyard man.

T: How did you travel to Fort Dix?

L: By plane. I had to catch a plane at Tulsa. After Fort Sill, they ran us home on a short leave.

T: What did you do at Fort Dix?

L: I was there about three days preparing to leave for Germany. When I left Fort Sill, all I had was summer gear. I was not issued my winter gear at that time. I left the United States and flew to Frankfurt, Germany, wearing my summer greens.

T: What were you thinking getting on the airplane leaving the states?

L: I thought about leaving home and my family and friends. It was exciting to fly over the ocean in a big plane and I don’t know how many were on the plane and we landed in Frankfurt.

T: What did you do at Frankfurt?

L: We were met by some troops who put us on a train to Baumholder, Germany, eight miles up on a mountain. It was cold and was right in the winter time.

T: What unit were you assigned to?

L: It was an artillery unit, A Battery, 5 th Battalion, 8 th Infantry Division.

T: What did you do at Baumholder?

L: The first night I was there, they had a red alert. They had them every month. You grab your gear and go to the motor pool, get in your howitzer and go to the field. I hadn’t even unpacked my duffle bag, so I grabbed what I had and went to the motor pool. I still had my summer greens and dress shoes. There were four or five inches of snow. There were no heaters in the howitzers, so strangers started giving me some of their gear. The next morning at attention, the captain and the first sergeant came by and chewed my butt out and said, “What in the world are you doing out here in your summer greens?” I said, “I just got here last night.” They asked, “They didn’t give you any clothes, no winter gear?” I told them, no, I didn’t have time, I just sat down on my bunk and they said grab your stuff and come on. Some guy felt sorry for me and gave me some rubber boots, the Mickey Mouse Boots. The captain said, “Get those things off, you don’t wear slipper in those boots. Get them off now.” So, I sat down in the snow and take them off. After we got back to the barracks, it settled down and they called me in and laughed at the new guy and apologized for giving me a hard time.

T: What part of German is Baumholder located?

L: It is in the mid-western part of Germany, located on a mountain about thirty or forty miles from Frankfurt. It was a nice base and had everything we needed there.

T: What type of quarters did you have?

L: Really nice, they were left over from World War II, really nice German barracks. There were a lot of places where they had the eagle and had painted over the swastika if they were imbedded in the cement.

T: Did you have any contact with the local people?

L: I enjoyed talking to the local people.

T: What was their reaction toward you?

L: The Germans just loved us. We went to their pubs, places where they had beer and parties. We spent a lot of our money there.

T: Were you training in case the Russians came into West Germany?

L: No. We had our artillery and were aware that something could happen, but we think anything about it.

T: What did you do in Germany?

L: When I shot at Fort Sill, I shot a high score with the M-14 rifle and when I got to Germany, I shot high again. A friend of mine was shooting on the 8 th Division Rifle Team and he asked me if I wanted to shoot on the rifle team. He was going home and would leave an opening on the team. He took me to qualify and I shot a high score and they said the rifle team accepted me. They put me in a three quarter ton truck and took me to Mainz, Germany, where the 8 th Division Rifle Team was located. I shot all over Europe in competition. We were based in Mainz at the 509 th Airborne Unit. The 509 th would come there and train and we schooled them for special shooting. It was just like the Olympics, we shot against all the military shooters in Europe.

T: What rifle did you fire?

L: M-14. We shot from two hundred yards to one thousand yards. Six hundred yards was my best range. This was open sight. Two hundred was off hand, 400, 500, 600 and 1,000 was prone.

T: How long were you on the rifle team?

L: About one year. We trained Special Forces in shooting long distances The wounded were sent to Germany and we would talk with them to see how we could better train the Special Forces. It was good duty and an honor to represent the 8 th Division. We won a lot of matches and had about thirty two trophies when I left.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Germany?

L: Getting to travel around and see historical things. I traveled to Holland, Rome, Spain, Belgium and England. I went to Munich where the Olympics were held. We got overnight and weekend passes every weekend if we were not shooting. As long as you didn’t’ get into trouble, you were OK.

T: Were you on the sniper team?

L: Yes, all the rifle shooters were divided into eight man teams according to their shooting scores. On the second day of a match, each eight man team shot the Rattle Battle, which is the sniper team.

T: Ever have a short round firing the 155?

L: Oh, yes.

T: What is a short round?

L: That is the malfunction of elevation latitudes or a miss count of powder bags. The projectile does not hit where it should.

T: Do you have forward observers?

L: Yes.

T: Were you a forward observer?

L: Yes.

T: What do you do as a forward observer?

L: A forward observer is like a scout. He will scout out the area you are shooting at and draw up a perimeter. After the first round, he radios back to adjust the fire.

T: When you are a forward observer, ever worry about a short round?

L: Yes. You were always wondering about a short round. One time while on maneuvers, we were set up our artillery by the Czechoslovakian border. We were told if we got within one hundred yards of that wall on the border, they will shoot us. That border had land mines and armed guards.

T: What were you thinking when you saw those guards in Czechoslovakia?

L: I was thinking they were telling the truth and this could start World War III if we shot one of them.

T: Were they Russian for Czech?

L: They were Czechoslovakian.

T: Did you get to Berlin?

L: Yes. I was on a tour bus trip and went to the Holocaust museums and viewed the buildings destroyed by the war.

T: What did you think when you saw the Berlin Wall?

L: I thought about the many lives lost along this guarded wall dividing East and West Germany. Many innocent people just trying to get to the other side were killed.

T: From Germany, where did you go?

L: From Germany, I came home. We flew into Kennedy Airport and when we came through customs, hippies were lined up protesting. When we went through the gate and they were throwing urine and feces on us from cups and hollering, “Baby killers.” It was about as dangerous coming home as it was going overseas.

T: What did you do when you got home?

L: I flew from Kennedy Airport to Tulsa and I was tickled to death when I got home. I was discharged August 17, 1968 and married my girlfriend in 1969. I went to work at Reda Pump for six months. My wife worked for Cities Service Oil Company. They were getting ready to move to Tulsa and I went to work for Cities Service. We lived in Dewey then we moved to Ochelata.

T: Where did you meet your wife?

L: I met her in the ninth or tenth grade in high school.

T: What is her name?

L: Mary Louise May.

T: How long did you work at Cities Service?

L: I worked there about twenty-three years. I started out in geological, logging information and ended up in the production department. I traveled to Canada and offshore on the platforms. Wherever Cities Service had oil, I traveled there.

T: Were you there when they were bought out by Occidental?

L: Yes. Dr. Hammer kept the exploration and production side with Occidental Petroleum, out of Bakersfield.

T: When did you retire?

L: I got laid off in 1989 I leased land and we had cattle and fished and hunted.

T: Would you join the Army again?

L: Yes. When I first got drafted, I hated the military. After I got out, I realized it was probably the greatest thing I ever did in my life. I tell kids today that if you are struggling, join the military.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction. The first one is Basic Training.

L: A great experience. It changes you from a boy to a man and you don’t really realize it.

T: 155 Howitzer.

L: A big, loud toy.

T: Baumholder.

L: Beautiful country, beautiful experience and a lot of fun.

T: Rifle team.

L: The greatest thing that ever happened in my life.

T: Forward Observer.

L: Made you feel like you were head of the ball game, you were the one that made the decisions, where to shoot and when to shoot.

T: Lyndon Johnson.

L: He is the one that got me drafted. He started the mess.

T: Richard Nixon.

L: He was OK. We were so young, we didn’t care who was in.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

L: That I was honest and fair and treated people the way I wanted to be treated and help the youth.

T: Anything else you want to talk about?

L: I have the greatest life for someone in my situation. I had the best parents and didn’t smoke or drink. My mom was one of the best cooks and we never went hungry. My dad was great and he was real strict.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

L: I’m glad you did it.