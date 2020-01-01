Throughout the last few months, there have been several standout performances from several varsity cheer teams across the area.

Throughout the last few months, there have been several standout performances from several varsity cheer teams across the area. Now for the third year in a row, cheerleaders from several area schools are being given the chance to be recognized for their efforts athletically and academically, as the 2019-2020 All-Ardmoreite cheer team is officially released. All of the cheerleaders selected will be invited to the Best of the Arbuckles Preps banquet in May 2020, where the second ever Cheerleader of the Year award will be announced. Plainview Lady Indians Representing the Plainview Lady Indians varsity team are seniors Marla Williams and Isabel Gonzalez. Williams owns a GPA of 3.88 and was named as an All-Region cheerleader this season, in addition to being a multi-time state qualifier for the track and cross country teams. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, choir, Student Council as well as the Ardmore Youth Leadership program, Rotary Club and has participated in the Mercy Shadow Program. She attends First United Methodist Church. Marla has also dedicated her time to the community through Toys for Tots and the mini cheer clinic. Gonzalez has a GPA of 4.07 and is a two-time All-American cheerleader, along with being an All-Star cheerleader, and a Top Gun Stunt award winner. She is a four time state qualifier with the Plainview cheer team and was a member of the Academic State Champions team. She is also the varsity cheer captain, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, a Blue Ribbon Scholar and a member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She attends First Baptist Church of Ardmore. Isabel has also dedicated time to the community through Toys for Tots, Socktober, and Operation Christmas Child, as well as the mini cheer clinic. Sulphur Lady Bulldogs The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs will be represented by Cianna Cantu and Payton McClure. Cianna was a member of the state qualifying Lady Bulldogs cheer squad from this season, and the same squad which finished as state runner-up at the Game Day Competition. She is also an editor for the Sulphur High School Yearbook staff and a member of FCA and FCCLA. She is also a volunteer nursery attendant at Faith Center Church in Sulphur. McClure currently has a GPA of 4.0 and is the junior Class President of Sulphur High School. She is also a member of Student Council, Oklahoma Honor Society, and has served as the FCCLA Vice President. She is also a member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, and has been an All-Star Cheerleader for three years. She attends Crossway Church in Sulphur. She has volunteered her time to the community by singing at the Veterans Center as well as Special Olympics, and other activities during Red Ribbon week among many others. Healdton Lady Bulldogs Representing the Healdton Lady Bulldogs will be Chloe Perdue and Heavenly Kirkpatrick. Perdue is the first ever cheerleader from Healdton High School to earn All-State status, and currently has a GPA of 3.5, and is the Vice President of her class. She is also a member of FCCLA, National Honor Society, Beta Club, FCA, as well as the Lady Bulldogs varsity basketball team. She is also a two-time All-American selection. Her community service involvement includes Winter Wonderland, Oilfield Days, and volunteering at blood drives among many other activities. Heavenly is also a two-time All-American selection and a member of the Lady Bulldogs varsity basketball team. Her community service involvement includes coaching at peewee cheer clinics, volunteering at the alumni banquet and helping clean up her community. Marietta Lady Indians The Marietta Lady Indians will be represented by Karley Riley and Makinley VanBeber. Riley is only the second ever mascot to be selected for the All-Ardmoreite cheer team, and the first since 2017. She was an All-American selection this season at UCA camp. She is also a member of the Lady Indians softball program. Her community service involvement includes Special Olympics. She is currently finishing her second year of nursing while being concurrently enrolled at Southern Tech and plans to attend Murray State College to receive her RN Certification. Makinley is a multi-year member of the Lady Indians cheer program, and volunteers her time at the local animal shelter as well as local nursing homes. She plans on studying to be a homicide detective when she attends college. Davis Lady Wolves The Davis Lady Wolves will be represented by Kylie Moss and Chasi King. Moss has been an All-American selection three straight years in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She has volunteered her time to the community through activities with the First Baptist Church of Davis youth group, as well as visiting the Ronald McDonald House. She plans to attend East Central University in the fall and major in Early Childhood Education. King is a multi-year member of the Lady Wolves varsity cheer team, and has dedicated her time to the community by decorating the town for football games, volunteering at the local nursing home, as well as participating in an organization called Beautiful Day, along with volunteering through her church youth group in Florida for Give Kids the World. Lone Grove Lady Horns The Lone Grove varsity cheer team will be represented by Madi McComber and Braley Kott. McComber currently has a GPA of 3.8 and is the junior Class President. She is a member of FCCLA, National Honor Society, and is a student-teacher at On Your Toes Dance Academy in Ardmore. She was also an All-American selection this summer at UCA camp. She has volunteered the last two summers in the Teen Shadow Program at Mercy Hospital, as well as at the Veterans Center, Regional Food Bank and the local animal shelter. Kott was also an All-American selection this summer, and has a GPA of 4.0. She has been involved with cheer for five years and softball for four years. She has been a member of student council for two years and National Honor Society for one year. She has volunteered her time in the community at the food bank, soup kitchen and the Veterans Center. Madill Lady Wildcats The Madill varsity cheer team will be represented by Elissa Neese and Ella Watts. Neese has a GPA above a 4.0 and is also a member of the Oklahoma Outlaws Cheer and Tumble Gymnasium in Ardmore. She was also an All-American selection this summer at UCA Camp. She is a member of the Madill High School band, and has been a member of the cross country team, and is also a member of the National Honor Society. She volunteers her time by teaching a music class at her church, as well as helping during Vacation Bible School, and raising funds for her churches mission trip. Watts currently has a 4.24 GPA and scored a 24 on her ACT. She is a member of National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society and Oklahoma Indian Honor Society, as well as the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She is also a member of Student Council and the prom committee. She has been a state qualifier in track and is a three year member of the track team. Ella has volunteered her time to the community by participating in the Festival of Lights Parade, as well as blood drives, canned food drives, and Santa’s Elves. Dickson Lady Comets The Dickson Lady Comets will be represented by Jaci Davidson and Messena Darter. Davidson is now officially a two-time member of the All-Ardmoreite cheer team having made the squad last year as a junior. She is the senior class vice president for student council. She is also a member of the show choir and has a GPA of 3.79. Jaci has volunteered her time by participating in blood drives, canned food drives, Toys for Tots, Angel Tree, and helping set up at Dickson Elementary School for a haunted house event. She was also an All-Star selection this summer at camp, as well as a member of the group which won the Dynamic Dance award. Darter was also an All-Star selection this summer at camp, and was also a member of the Dynamic Dance group. She has volunteered her time in the community at the soup kitchen, and plans on studying to be a dental hygienist in college. Ringling Lady Blue Devils The Ringling varsity cheer team will be represented by Sydney Southward and Kelsi Lester. Southward was an All-American selection this summer at UCA camp, and currently has a 4.0 GPA. She is also a member of FCA, as well as the Ringling basketball, softball and track teams. She has volunteered her time in the community at the Ringling Food Bank, Run Ringling, Ringling Chamber of Commerce, Falls Creek, Girls on the Run and many other organizations. Lester is also a member of the Ringling softball, basketball and track teams, and has volunteered her time through the local Christmas parade singing Christmas carols for elementary school kids and elders. She plans on studying to become an orthodontist or pursue a career in the medical field. Fox Lady Foxes Representing Fox High School will be Mikayla Bohling. She has a 4.0 GPA, and is the junior Class President at Fox High School. She is a member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Blue Ribbon Scholar, FCCLA, FCA, National Honor Society, Oklahoma High School Honor Society, and the Fox Science Club. She has volunteered her time to the community through FCCLA activities, as well as time with the Tri-County Coop Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, and the Lone Grove Easter Egg Hunt. Wilson Lady Eagles The Wilson Lady Eagles will be represented by Alysha Barnes and Secret Wilkins. Barnes holds a GPA of 4.0 and is the Senior Class President. She was also named as an All-American selection this summer at UCA Camp, and is also a member of Beta Club. She is concurrently enrolled at Southern Tech studying cosmetology. She has volunteered her time in the community at the nursing home the first Tuesday of every month. Wilkins is the Senior Class Secretary, and is also a member of the bowling team. She has a 3.85 GPA, and finished her first semester concurrently enrolled at Murray State with a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of FFA, Beta Club and Student Council. Secret has volunteered with canned food drives, as well as the Christmas Spectacular, in which all proceeds go to the women’s outreach program. Ardmore Cheer The Ardmore High School varsity cheer team will be represented by Lizbeth Reynolds and Dejah McGee. Reynolds holds a GPA of 3.8. She is a member of FCA, FCCLA, the Chickasaw Leadership Program as a District Representative, National Honor Society, Precious Pearls of Ardmore, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy. She is also the captain of the AHS Cheer team and attends Coleman Baptist Church. Lizbeth has volunteered her time in the community by working with Oak Hall Episcopal School, Children’s Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, and the Ardmore Animal Shelter. McGee is a member of the National Honor Society and has volunteered at the soup kitchen with her local church. Ardmore Tigerettes The Ardmore Tigerettes pom squad will be represented by Jentry Lemons and Jade Russell. Lemons has a GPA of 4.05 and is a member of National Honor Society, Leaflets, Ardmore GO Club, Student Council, Science Club. She is also a member of the Lady Tigers golf team, soccer team, and track team. She has also served as a coach for Special Olympics, and has been a dancer at On Your Toes Dance Academy for 15 years. She was an All-American selection this summer at camp. Her community service includes Night to Shine, FBC Ardmore Leadership Group, Keep Ardmore Clean, Special Buddies, Veterans Center, Caleb’s Hope, Lauren’s Legacy, and many others. Sullivan was also an All-American selection this summer and has a GPA of 3.9. She is the vice president of Leaflets, and is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Broadway Kids, AHS Choir. She is also a Blue Ribbon Scholar, and has been a member of the Broadway Bound Academy of Dance for 12 years. Her community service includes being a youth leader at Mt olive Baptist Church, a state ambassador for Stand4Kind, and a student teacher at Broadway Bound Academy, among many other activities. Turner Lady Falcons The Turner Lady Falcons will be represented by Jesenia Barrientos and Maggie Mapp. Barrientos has a GPA of 3.97 and is a member of FFA, FCA, FCCLA, Beta Club and National Honor Society. Her community service includes assisting the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, and assisting at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Mapp has a 3.7 GPA and is a member of FCCLA and Beta Club. Her community service involvement includes giving Thanksgiving baskets through Jimtown Baptist Church, volunteering at the animal shelter, as well as donating cleaning supplies to the Kids Korral in Oklahoma City to help kids who are battling cancer. Oklahoma School for the Deaf Representing the Oklahoma School for the Deaf Lady Indians will be Emily Cavello. She is a member of the Lady Indians volleyball and basketball teams, and is also active in the community through Oklahoma School for the Deaf.