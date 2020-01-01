SHAWNEE – Now through January 19, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will be exhibiting Biblical Stories Re-Imagined. This exhibit features 20th century works on paper from the MGMoA permanent collection that illustrate Biblical stories such as Adam and Eve, the resurrection of Christ, and the Nativity. Some of the artists include Marc Chagall, Jean Charlot, and Stephen Gyermek.

“This contemporary take on stories from the Bible is fitting for the holiday season,” said Dane Pollei, Director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. “This is a perfect time to bring your out-of-town guests, friends, and family to your museum for the afternoon,” he continued.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The museum will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Allied Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Fund. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.