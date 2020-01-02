Two local students have been named to state superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s student advisory council.

Hofmeister recently announced that Elijah Winter and Stone Yang of Bartlesville High School are among 104 Oklahoma high school students who have been named to her 2020 Student Advisory Council.

This marks the fifth consecutive year the group has been convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy.

Dominant themes voiced by last year’s Student Advisory Council were the importance of personal financial literacy, increased awareness of student mental health needs, and how trauma affects chronic absenteeism and student success.

Feedback from the council has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning (ICAP).

The students, recommended by their district superintendents, hail from across Oklahoma and represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Twenty-four are returning members who have served on the council in previous years.

The first meeting of the Student Advisory Council is scheduled for 10 a.m., Jan. 29, in Room 535 of the state Capitol.