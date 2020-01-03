SSM Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome providers from Oklahoma Sports & Orthopedics Institute (OSOI) to SSM Health Bone & Joint clinic locations starting in 2020. Convenient locations, coupled with OSOI’s long-standing commitment to provide exceptional health care services and SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony’s tradition of world class orthopedic care, enable SSM Health to expand orthopedic offerings and continue a focus on patient success.

Orthopedic surgeons joining SSM Health Medical Group include Dr. Scott de la Garza, Dr. Timothy Geib, Dr. John Glomset, Dr. Jacob Haynes, Dr. Clayton Nelson and Dr. Corey Ponder. Dr. Seethal Madhavarapu will be joining the practice as a specialist in sports medicine. Stacy Brown, PA-C, Kristen Hodges, PA-C, Mark Johnson, PA-C, Tami Myers, PA-C and Robert “Chico” Rogers, PA-C are physician assistants who will also provide care for orthopedic patients as SSM Health Bone & Joint/OSOI providers.

“SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital has been known as a national leader in orthopedic care for more than 90 years,” said Tammy Powell, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital and SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony. “An exceptional standard of care, plus offering locations closer to where central Oklahomans live and work, positions SSM Health Bone & Joint/OSOI as a great orthopedic health care option for patients.”

SSM Health Bone & Joint/OSOI will offer a wide range of services including hip and knee replacement, spine surgery, pain management, sports medicine, worker’s compensation, arthroscopic procedures, foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, robotic surgery and more.

“SSM Health in Oklahoma continues on a trajectory of growth,” said Dr. Kevin Lewis, Regional President, SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma. “SSM Health and OSOI have been working together to serve patients for more than a decade, and we know this new approach will enhance our offerings and bring success to even more patients seeking orthopedic surgery solutions.”

SSM Health Bone & Joint/OSOI has locations throughout central Oklahoma, including midtown Oklahoma City, north Oklahoma City/Edmond, Midwest City, south Oklahoma City/Moore, Mustang and Shawnee. To learn more or to schedule an appointment at any location, call (405) 218-2530.

About SSM Health in Oklahoma

SSM Health in Oklahoma includes St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City); Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony (Oklahoma City); St. Anthony South (Oklahoma City), SSM Health Outpatient Center (Oklahoma City) and St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee (Shawnee, Okla.). The SSM Health network in Oklahoma also includes four SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex campuses, a community freestanding ER (El Reno, Okla.), 16 affiliated hospitals, and SSM Health Medical Group with more than 250 physicians and providers.