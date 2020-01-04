Area veterinarian Dr. Michael Lee Steward, former owner of Shawnee Animal Hospital, is awaiting a court date over criminal felony proceedings issued against him this week.

According to court filings made Dec. 30, 2019, Steward, 66, of McLoud, has been charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, five counts of sexual battery and one count of battery.

The Pottawatomie County Court Clerk's Office confirmed he was arrested Dec. 19, and though they did not yet have a release report, the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center website shows Steward is not in jail now.

Steward's initial appearance is set at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.