The sale of the operating assets of the former Shawnee Tubing Industries, LLC was completed this week to an investment group headed by James A. Lash of Greenwich, CT.

Effective Jan. 1, the company will be known as Bison Metals Technologies LLC. Lash has more than thirty-six years of operating experience in the copper tubing industry having purchased the former Reading Tube Corporation and served as Chairman and CEO until its sale to Groupos IUSA/Cambridge-Lee.

Approximately $2.5 million of capital expenditures are planned in 2020 and production is expected to resume in February. The company intends to focus on its core production competencies and customers.

Senior operating management was retained.

Watch for updates.