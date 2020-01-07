The Love Kitchen, one of two Little Caesars food trucks, is planning a stop at the Shawnee Salvation Army Tuesday to provide pizza meals for approximately 125 people in need. This is not its first trip to Shawnee; another time the truck came to town was in December 2015.

The Love Kitchen, one of two Little Caesars food trucks, is planning a stop at the Shawnee Salvation Army Tuesday to provide pizza meals for approximately 125 people in need. This is not its first trip to Shawnee; another time the truck came to town was in December 2015.

“The Love Kitchen was created to provide quality meals for people who need them,” Little Caesars franchisee Steve Price said. “As a member of the area business community, it’s important for us to support people when they need it and help make the community stronger.”

He said his business is excited to support this program with food and staff to provide a quality meal for people who otherwise may not get one.

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has fed more than three million people all over the U.S., plus four Canadian provinces. It also has responded to disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes, as well as the site of the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the 1995 Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. The Love Kitchen was established by Little Caesars in 1985. Local Little Caesars franchise owners and company regional offices donate all food and labor costs for the Love Kitchen servings. An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.

“We know that it’s important to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference,” David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, said. “As a family company, we are proud to work together with our local franchisees and company-owned stores to coordinate the vehicle, staff and food and to be there for the people in Shawnee who need assistance.”

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is a large carryout-only pizza chain, with stores in each of the 50 states and 26 countries and territories around the world.