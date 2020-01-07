The Copan Senior Citizens will come together on Thursday, Jan. 9. Officer elections are on the agenda. The menu for that day is ham and beans, cornbread, veggies and dessert. The building opens at 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Area residents 55and older are welcome to attend. The address is 310 East Weldon and parking is available in the United Methodist Church lot. Bingo games will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

The school buses started running to Bowring on Monday for the opening day of the 5th — 8th grade Basketball Tournament. The Tournament will run through the week.

On Tuesday, Woodland JV and Varsity teams will come to Copan. Games start at 4:30 p.m. On Monday, elementary and JH teams will play at Wesleyan at 4:30 p.m. and the Varsity team travels to Wynona.

Parents and grandparents of PreK through 4 th grade students are enjoying the Youth Basketball Program on Saturdays in the Student Center. Games start at 9 a.m.

Mark your calendar for the FFA Chili Supper scheduled on Jan. 18 and the Blood Drive on Jan. 30. More information TBA.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.