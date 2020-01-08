Garnett Marie (Agard) Hatheway

Garnett Marie (Agard) Hatheway, 79, of Bartlesville, died at 4:32 P.M. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hatheway will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may sign the guest book at the Stumpff Funeral Home as the casket will remain closed at all times.

Mrs. Hatheway was born at Haskell, Oklahoma on September 20, 1940 the daughter of Simanthy Louis Mashburn and Erma Lois (Stockstill) Mashburn. She received her junior high and high school education in Tulsa. She found her “first love” Don R. Agard and they were married in Tulsa on January 21, 1958. They made their home in Tulsa until 1959 when they moved to Bartlesville where they raised their two daughters. Mr. Agard preceded her in death in January of 1985. She was married to Ron Hatheway in 1988 and they made their home in Bartlesville. They both retired from Phillips Petroleum Company and Mr. Hatheway preceded her in death on October 18, 2008. Mrs. Hatheway had worked as a secretary for the Washington-Osage Baptist Association and for Metal Goods Manufacturing in Bartlesville, before beginning her career with Phillips, first in the Research & Development, then Applied Automations and then as a credit card analyst until her retirement. Garnett, also known as “Grammy”, enjoyed spending time with her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling (especially visiting family) dancing and singing, crafting, fishing and spending time at Grand Lake, entertaining and shopping with her daughters. She also had a special dog Abby she cherished. She was a member of the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna Hedges and husband, David of Colleyville, Texas and Linda Cooper and husband Gary of Bartlesville, a sister, Mary Marney and husband John of Salina, Oklahoma, her grandchildren, Jaime Proo and husband Alan and their children, Thunder, Bryleigh and Matilyn, Rene Sawyer and wife Jennifer and their children, Landon and Laurel, Laurie Sawyer, Jennifer Clinton and husband Jackie and their children, Addison and Katelyn, Bryan Sawyer and wife Shannon and their children, Noah and Aiden, Courtney Hedges Smith and wife Bee, and Jared Hedges and his children, Anderson and Bennett, and numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, an infant brother and Bill Mashburn, sisters, Ellen Smith, Betty Flanary, Dorothy Kelley.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alzheimers Association,Tulsa Regional Office, 2448 E. 81st St, Suite 3000, Tulsa, OK 74137 or visit www.Alz.org.