The Holidays are over and it’s back to school for the Dewey students. Here are a few post season award updates for the Lady Bulldoggers; Northeast Valley All Conference Team Selections: Briley Davis, Makenna Smith, Ali Ramos, Kelby Crawford, and Savana Moll.

All District 3A-8 All District Team selections: Tristan Hinkle, Kaleena Downing. Honorable Savana Moll and Briley Davis. District 3A-8 Defensive Player of the Year is Gabby Higby.

Tulsa All-World Softball Honorable Mention: is Gabby Higbee, Kaleena Downing, Savana Moll, and Tristan Hinkle. Congratulations to all the Lady Bulldoggers for a great season!!

For those that love to play Bingo, and who doesn’t? The Dewey Junior Class Parents for the 2020 After Prom, will be holding a Bingo Night! The event will be held on January 11, 2020, at 6 PM, in the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. There will be concessions available. Mini’s start at 6 PM. Regular games start at 7 PM. $10 at the door, 1st packet included. $5 for each additional packet. $2 for 50/50 mini’s. There will be 3 chances to win every game. Final blackout game wins 1/4 side of beef valued at $700. The beef is donated by Adcock Brothers Cattle LLC. The Public is invited. Call a few friends or family members and come out and enjoy a great night of fun, and help invest in a great cause. Proceeds will go to sponsor a safe and fun time for the Dewey Students at the 2020 High School Prom.

The Dewey High School Junior Class Parents for the 2020 After Prom are sponsoring a Daddy Daughter Dance. The Dance will be held on January 25, 2020, from 6PM to 8 PM, at the Dewey Middle School Gym. All Daddy’s and Daughter’s, Pre K through 5th grade are invited to attend. Cost is $10 for adult and $5 for Child. There will be dancing, Photo Booth, DJ, and refreshments. So Dads bring your girls out to enjoy this fun filled evening! Proceeds go to help fund the 2020 After Prom.

This month’s meeting of the Dewey Economic Development Authority Meeting will be held on January 14th, 2020. The meeting will be held at 6:30 PM in the Dewey City Hall. The meetings are held on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. The public is welcome to attend.