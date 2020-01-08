Ardmore police responded to reports of shots allegedly being fired at a local residence Tuesday night, leading to a high-speed pursuit through town.

APD Capt. Eric Hamblin said officers were dispatched to the residence, located at the 500 block of 3rd NW, around 10:40 p.m.

“There were shots fired into the residence, I’m not sure exactly how many,” Hamblin said. “But there were five occupants (in the house) at the time of the shooting.”

None of the individuals inside were injured.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly observed a vehicle leaving the residence. “They attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle refused to stop,” Hamblin said.

Officers engaged the vehicle in a high-speed pursuit which spanned about eight miles north of town along Highway 77 and came to an end near Forest Lane. Hamblin said officers reached speeds near 100 mph during the pursuit.

“The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped the vehicle after a four or five minute pursuit north of town,” Hamblin said. Officers took the driver, 18-year-old Robert Kevin Schaumann, of Ardmore, into custody for attempting to elude.

However, in the initial investigation, Hamblin said officers determined that Schaumann was not involved in the shooting.

“He was not the one that fired the shots. He was inside the residence when the shots were fired.”

Schaumann is currently being held at the Carter County Jail for attempting to elude.

Hamblin said officers are unsure of a motive for the incident at this time. No suspects have been identified in the shooting as of now.

“We don’t know who the suspects are,” Hamblin said. “We’re following up on information to try to get them identified.”