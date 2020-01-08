Sidney Ann Jones

Sidney Ann Jones, 85, died Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Hominy, Oklahoma on September 28, 1934 to the late Sidney Alvin Shook and Frona Elizabeth May Shook and grew up in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She married Erbin E. Jones, Jr., on June 9, 1954 in California before his joining the U.S. Navy. While Erbin was serving our country, Sidney moved back to Oklahoma and worked for Phillips Petroleum Oil. Upon his discharge from the Navy, they moved to Kansas City where he attended dental school at University of Missouri at KC and Sidney worked for Bethany Hospital. After eleven years in private practice, Erbin accepted employment with the Veterans Administration and the family moved to Largo, Florida. There were several relocations to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and back to Clearwater, Florida where she began her real estate career. They then relocated to Arlington, Texas where Sidney continued her real estate career working with Ben Martin Homes where she achieved her real estate broker license. She retired from outside employment with American Airlines Credit Union and donated her time volunteering at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Sidney was a wonderful Mother, a homemaker and wife and partner to Erbin. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Irving, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Shook; sister, Grace Big Elk; niece, Vicki Goff and nephew, John Goff. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Erbin E. Jones, Jr. of Arlington; daughter, Jenifer Jones of Arlington; sister in-law, Marilyn Kyler of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; nieces, Kathleen Brooks, Vanessa Legere, Dana Schacter and Melody May.

Memorial service was 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Irving, Texas. Rev. Robert Corley officiated.