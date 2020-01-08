Nelwyn Faye Rains Stuart

Nelwyn Faye Rains Stuart, 88, died on December 28, 2019, after a long journey with dementia in her home in Metairie, LA.

Nelwyn “Nel or Mamma Nel” was born March 5, 1931 in Grand Bayou, LA. She graduated from Northwestern State College in Louisiana at the age of 20. She was an elementary school teacher in Lake Charles, LA where she met Charles Allison “Chuck” Stuart. Chuck and Nel raised six children in Metairie, LA: John Patrick, Charles Allison Jr., Clare Annell, Robert Bruce, Lora Alexa, and Douglas Alexander.

Nel treasured the little things in life, such as the quirky antics of the birds, wildlife, bugs, and plants in her yard. She would do a daily loop noticing changes and mysteries. As anyone who talked with her knows, she was a fantastic conversationalist, asking questions, and digging deep on subjects. As Douglas Alexander, her son, described it, “To make a short story long …” Her stories coupled with her charming lilt of voice, were a delight to listen to. Her presence and attention were a great gift to all that received them. Nel will be particularly missed by her daughter, Annell, who cared for her for the last 14 years of her life.

Nel is survived by her three sons, Charles Stuart Jr., Bruce Stuart (Cathleen), and Douglas Stuart (Raama); two daughters, Annell Stuart and Alexa Frisbie (Rick); three grandsons, Brandon Stuart, Robert Stuart, and Drake Frisbie; and four granddaughters, Allison S. Gremillion (Jason), Emily Stuart (Erica), Allison Stuart, and Lea Stuart. Nel is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stuart Sr. and her eldest son, John Patrick Stuart.

Nel’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2:00 at the Pawhuska City Cemetery in Pawhuska, OK with a reception following. All are welcome.