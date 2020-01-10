A bright new bicycle may be right up there with Bing Crosby records and hand-me-down cookie recipes when it comes to holiday traditions.

Thanks to the generosity of a Bartlesville car dealership, around 700 youth in Oklahoma had shiny bikes just in time for Christmas.

Last month Tatton Manning from Patriot Auto Group drove to the local office of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services with a trailer full of bicycles for all ages. He also distributed dozens of bikes to other Patriot dealerships throughout the state, including in Ardmore, Chandler and McAlester.

“It’s really exciting for our team to see that we are doing something really meaningful, and I think it was a good thing that we’re really proud of it. It’s really grown every year and we’re re really excited about it,” said Manning.

He wanted to make the holiday season better for area children after learning about Faces with Names, a Bartlesville-based ministry that promotes orphan care through adoption and foster care, he said. The organization provides consultation and resources to care for vulnerable children in communities across the United States and orphans around the world.

“They partner with families who are looking for children to adopt or foster,” Manning said. “He sent an email saying a lot of kids who are going to foster homes only have a bag of clothes, and we came up with the idea of getting them a bike.”

Once Manning heard the call to help needy children with a brighter Christmas, he was confident that his employees would step up to the challenge.

“I knew it was something we could all get behind and support,” he said. “We plan to do this again next year, and it’s something we’re passionate about want to keep doing.”