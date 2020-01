Reservations are now being accepted for OBU’s next Bison Connections Luncheon, to be held Feb. 6, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Dr. Hance Dilbeck, OBU alumnus and executive director-treasurer of Oklahoma Baptists, will be the keynote speaker. Dr. Heath Thomas, OBU president, will also share a brief message.

The event will take place Feb. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paul K. Thompson Events Center located at 10 E. Memorial Road in Oklahoma City. Members of the public are invited to attend. The luncheon is free but reservations are required by Jan. 31.

The event is sponsored by JASCO Products. Additional sponsors of the 2020 Bison Connections luncheon series include INSURICA, Kimray, OBU Graduate College, Quail Creek Bank, Scott Rice Workspace Solutions, and TRILINK Restoration Services.

To RSVP by Jan. 31, visit www.okbu.edu/giving/bison-connections-rsvp.

With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 1,868, with students from 37 states and 40 other countries. OBU has been rated as one of the top 10 regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report for 28 consecutive years and Oklahoma’s highest rated regional college in the U.S. News rankings for 25 consecutive years. OBU is one of three universities in Oklahoma and the only private Oklahoma university listed on Great Value College’s rankings of 50 Great Affordable Colleges in the Midwest. The Wall Street Journal ranks OBU second in the nation for student engagement among all U.S. colleges and universities. Forbes.com consistently ranks OBU as a top university in Oklahoma and the Princeton Review has named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States for 15 consecutive years.