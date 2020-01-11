Tawny Billy scored 13 points and Kenzli Warden finished with 12 Friday, propelling Tecumseh to a 49-30 semifinal victory over Seminole at the Route 66 Conference Tournament.

Billy was 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range while Warden was 2-of-6. The Lady Savages (6-3) outscored Seminole 17-8 in the third quarter for a comfortable 41-25 advantage.

Kennedy Coker and Holli Ladd shared Seminole scoring honors with nine. Katyanna Andrews came in with eight, including two treys.

Neither team fared well at the charity stripe as Tecumseh went 10-of-20 and Seminole was 6-of-15.

Tecumseh advances to Saturday’s 6:20 p.m. title game against Friday’s Stroud-Preston winner.

Seminole (6-4) will oppose the Stroud-Preston loser at 3:40 p.m. Saturday for the third-place game.

Boys Semifinal

Tecumseh 56, Seminole 52

Four Tecumseh players finished in double figures, topped by senior Emet Longhorn with 13 points. Sebastian Baker and Kainan Ryan netted 12 each while Jacob Green finished with 10. Longhorn, Green and Ryan notched two 3-point field goals each.

Seminole led 40-39 midway through the fourth quarter but Tecumseh’s Marcus Fuell scored seven straight points to change the momentum.

Tecumseh prevailed despite a 12-of-23 outing at the charity stripe.

The Savages will challenge Oklahoma Christian School in Saturday’s 7:40 championship game.

Seminole’s Cepado Wilkins was Friday’s top scorer with 25, followed by Easton Wurtz with 11. Wilkins was 7-of-10 from the line and Seminole finished at 8-of-12.

Seminole and Cushing will play for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.