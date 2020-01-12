An Ardmore man is facing charges for child abuse after allegedly injuring his minor son while on probation for a previous domestic assault and battery charge.

Ardmore police arrested 50-year-old Michael King Sarmento Wednesday after responding to a domestic disturbance regarding an argument between two parents. “I think it was that the parents got into an argument over what he had done to the child,” said APD Captain Eric Hamblin.

Through further investigation into the incident, officers allegedly discovered that Sarmento had assaulted his son, Hamblin said.

According to Carter County court documents, Sarmento is believed to have kicked the child in the stomach with enough force to cause him to fall back and hit his head, leaving a large contusion.

Sarmento was previously arrested for child abuse by injury in April, 2019, but his charges were later reduced to a misdemeanor offense for assault and battery, which he pled guilty to.

Assistant District Attorney Aaron Taber said the alleged victim in the new case is the same child that was the victim in the April, 2019 case. Sarmento was out of jail on probation when he allegedly committed the new felony offense.

Hamblin said he is unsure of the child’s condition and the Department of Human Services has been notified of the incident. “DHS has been notified, so it’s up to them. They were notified in the previous case. It’s beyond our control.”

Sarmento is currently being held at the Carter County Jail for the felony complaint of child abuse by injury. Taber said a motion to attempt to revoke Sarmento’s probation has been filed based on the new charge.

If found guilty, Sarmento could face up to life imprisonment or a fine of no more than $5,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.