Bob and Jody Hart are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Thery were married Jan. 9, 1950 at the Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson, Kan. They have 5 sons: Randy, Claire, Bruce, Brad and Curtis and 1 daughter: Rit. They have 11 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.

Bob was manager of the Tapjac Home Cneter for 30 years and helped develop Round Hill and Park Hill Additions. Jody was a homemaker and volunteered at several organziation.

The family gathered to celebrate this occasion.