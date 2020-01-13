Another senior has signed to play college ball.

Grove's Colin Craig, his family, friends, coaches, and teammates celebrated his announcement to attend North Central Missouri College to play baseball on Friday in the high school library. Craig already knew where he is going to attend college, but Friday was an opportunity to announce his decision and celebrate the senior with his teammates.

Craig chose North Central Missouri over Neosho County Community College, North Arkansas College and Oklahoma Wesleyan among other schools. Craig said the other three schools wanted him to pitch but he wanted an opportunity to hit and play the field as well as pitch and North Central Missouri was going to give him that chance.

“I really liked it when I went to visit,” Craig said. “I want the chance to play a position and hit as well as pitch and they are going to allow me that chance. I’m grateful for an opportunity to play at the next level and want to thank everyone along the way that has helped make this journey successful.”

“Colin is a great kid,” Grove Head Coach Drew Osborne said. “He is the type of kid a college coach wants to recruit. He is going to stay out of trouble off the field, do the right things, accel in the classroom, and he gives you some options with his talent. He can pitch. He can hit. He can play the field. He gives a coach the chance to slot him in where he can help the program the best.”

“Colin is a kid that set a great example for our other students,” Grove athletic director Richard Bassett said. “Colin has worked extremely hard and we are very proud that he is going to represent our athletics department very well at the next level.”

Craig said his first favorite baseball memory was placing second in the state tournament in sixth grade.

“We lost early and had to win seven games on the loser’s bracket side to get there. It was a lot of fun,” Craig said.

Craig also remembered pitching against Checotah in the Regional during his junior year.

“I want to get the chance to pitch in another Regional game this year,” Craig said. “I look forward to a chance to make a third consecutive trip to the state tournament this year.”

Within Ridgerunner circles, Craig is known for his hard work both on and off the field, spending time in the weight room this summer and fall reshaping his body to become stronger and more durable. Craig has spent countless hours working in the batting cages and on a ballfield somewhere to refine his game.

Off the field Craig is not taking his senior year easy on the academic side of things by enrolling in the concurrent program between Grove High School and Northeast Oklahoma A&M. Craig is looking forward to his coursework in Pre-Engineering at North Central Missouri and transferring to a four-year school to finish his schooling and continue his baseball career when his time in Trenton is over.

The Pirates of North Central Missouri College play their home games in Trenton, Missouri. NCMC is a member of the NJCAA Division II Region 16. The College was founded in 1925 and has approximately 1200 students. Donnie Hillerman will be Craig’s coach at North Central Missouri.

Attending the signing celebration were Colin’s parents Steve and Jamie as well as grandparents Dean and Nina Brock, John and Phyllis Almond, and Jerry Craig.