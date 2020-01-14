World War II veteran and 99-year-old William Rapp was honored by the Pottawatomie County Commissioners for his service to his country in their regular meeting Monday, Jan 13.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, the county wanted to recognize the former military members of Shawnee and surrounding communities for the sacrifices they made for their country.

"We kind of thought we would start doing something different and we wanted to honor a veteran every month and (Rapp) was chosen for this month," Dennis said.

In the meeting, Dennis said, Rapp was the first of many veterans to receive a Certificate of Appreciation for their service in the military.

Rapp thanked the commissioners and said hat he was going to be 100 on April 9 in about 77 days.

The veteran explained he served in the 397 Field Artillery Battalion and Service Battery and he landed in France when he was first fought in the war.

Rapp said he and 45 other men drove vehicles to the 10th Armored Division.

Rapp also explained he went through France, Germany and Austria, before he ended up in Czechoslovakia where he and his fellow servicemen met with Russian soldiers.

"We all thought we were going to go to the Pacific, but the war ended and the president dropped the atomic bomb on the Japanese and we were all glad that the war ended," Rapp said.

The veteran said it took him about four months to return to the states, but once he did he was happy to finally be home.

"I started my little family and here I am," Rapp said.

In the meeting, Dennis said Rapp was a friend to the county government as he served on their Excise Board for several years.

"This community has been very good to me," Rapp said.

The veteran said he was grateful for the county's appreciation and he was honored to receive his certificate and to be the first Vveteran of the month.

