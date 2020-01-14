Dale coach Jeff Edmonson knew his squad was going to have to dig deep, both physically and mentally, in the Kingston Tournament championship game.

Starter Brady Johnson missed the entire tournament with an injury and starter Palmer Jones didn’t play in Saturday’s finals against Kingston because of an injury incurred in Friday’s semifinals.

Despite those absences, the second-ranked Pirates outscored Kingston 14-5 in the fourth quarter for a 57-49 championship performance.

“Our guys really did step up,” Edmonson said “We played really good. We were behind the majority of the game.”

Scoring in double figures for Dale (11-1) were Ike Shirey (17), Trae Thompson (16) and Dallen Forsythe (12). Forsythe canned 5-of-7 free throws in the final quarter.

Thompson, a senior, was selected the MVP of the tournament. Shirey, Forsythe and Carter Crowe were all-tournament selections. Crowe finished with eight points.

Dale’s girls were scheduled to play Howe Saturday in a consolation game, but Howe decided to go home early because of inclement weather conditions.

Both Dale teams will be home against Classen SAS tonight.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.