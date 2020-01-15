Sandra Jean Clemence, lifelong Shawnee resident, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence in Shawnee at the age of 79.

Sandy (Mom) was born March 3, 1940, in Shawnee to Dena and Clara (Mahania) Rye.

She was a devoted wife, mother and friend.

She married Floyd Clemence on Dec. 7, 1955, and this union two children, Floyd Dewayne (Bubba) and Sandra Sue (Sis), were born. She was very devoted to her family and her adopted family.

Sandy retired from TDK Magnetics in 2008.

She loved to garden and cook. She was known as “Mom” to most who knew her. Her door was always open if you needed anything, would give advice or offer a shoulder to lean on. She was simply a beautiful soul.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Sue (Sis); grandson and his wife, Paden Mykle and Ashley Marris; sister-in-law, Betty Rye, all of Shawnee; niece, Terri Worley and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dena Matthew Rye; mother, Clara (Mahania) Rye; husband, Floyd Clemence; son, Floyd Dewayne (Bubba) Clemence; sister, Inna (Rye) White and brothers, Charles, Kenneth and Jack Rye.

Please send flowers to 1532 E. Farrall. Shawnee.