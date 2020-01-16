The Bethel Wildcats pulled away with a big fourth quarter as they knocked off the Noble Bears, 60-47, Wednesday afternoon in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bethel, 6-4 on the season, outscored Noble by a 16-6 count in the fourth quarter.

“It was a pretty even game until the fourth quarter when we held them to six points and did a good job defensively. Noble has a solid team,” said Bethel head coach Eric Litherland. “We have played well in the past several games.”

Jesse Tucker paced the Wildcats with a game-high 16 points while teammate John Gordon finished with 15, including one 3-point bucket. Gage Porter and Jaylon Gordon tacked on eight points apiece to the Bethel attack as Porter sank a pair of treys.

The two 3-pointers by Porter and the one from John Gordon were the only three treys of the game for the Wildcats. The Bears had only two 3-point baskets.

“It was a tough gym to shoot in with the arena backdrop,” Litherland said.

The Bethel girls were also winners over Noble, but no other information was available.

The next action for Lady Wildcats and Wildcats will be Friday at North Rock Creek.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.