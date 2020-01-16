Here are the students who made the Superintendent’s Honor Roll last semester.

The sixth graders include Zane Anderson, Alyvia Arnold, Kyla Barrett. Dalila Beer

Kutter Boone, Addison Conklin, Portlynn Franetovich, Piper Goins, Zackrey Griffith

Madison Haden, Lily Ingersoll-Kidd, Lilly Jordan, Sabra Kuykendall, Preslie Logan, Gavin Lynch, Kadenn May, Layla Menhusen, Melody Moerlins, Ezra Purin, Chloe Sheppard, Elizabeth St. Laurent, Polly Stone and Alfie Tucker.

The seveth graders include Shyla Arnold, Talon Barlow, Harmony Brandon, Bryson Coffman, Ian Cooper, Harper Grice, Alex Hernandez, Elizabeth Hopkins, Kord Johnson, Mylee Modlin, Jaxson Moore, Philip Mullendore, Sydney Mullendore, Kimber O'Rorke, Gabbie Roberson, Amari Seidl, Jason Sexto, Taylor Slaton, Waylon Sturgill, Bryce Tapley, Isabelle Taylor, Kaylee Tucker, Paul Villegas Gutierrez, Lexie Wellman and Jaylee White.

The eitghth graders include Connor Anthony, Casey Brock, Mallie Broxterman, Summer Cunningham, Lena DeLodge, Chloe Epperley, Maggie Harris, Hannah Hudson, Layne Isaacs, Benjamin Martin, RJ Morris, Kylie Nadeau, Cooper Nance, Gabe Palomares, Zane Parsons, Natallie Roberson, Kaelyn Roberts, Emmalee Simpson, Konner Slay, Bobby Stone, Destiny Swearingen, Jazmene Teaney, Tianah Tucker, Hunter Van Hoose, Ruben Velasquez, Avery Waddell, Asa Ward, Heidi Whitecotton and Bryce Wright.