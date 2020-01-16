Here are the students who made the Superintendent’s Honor Roll last semester.

The sixth graders include Becci Boughner, Cayden Carpenter, Lexi Caudle, Kian Corry, Rachel Drew

Payton Epperley, Ava Gascon, Weston Henry, Gracie Holmes, Morgan McCart, Reese Nowlin, Alexis Oldham, Rumour Prewett and Blaze Tarbox.

The seventh graders include Lilly Arnold, Ryan Bittner, Taylor Boles, Austin Brown, Ella Campbell, Kole Childers, Kinsley Clanin, Abigail Davison, Emma Epperley, Makayla Gilliam, Skylar Johnson, Stormy Little, Hannah Long, Cooper Mullendore, Kylie Nunneley, Montea Prewett, Paityn Seiger, Matthew Sharp, Baylee Tapley, Kevin Thornburg, Richard Treece, Brylan Webb and Corban Winsett.

The eighth graders include Marlee Affentranger Bray Bussell, Luke Drew, Brooklyn Duff, Ashlynn Mathis and Ashlyn O'Leary.