Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative is inviting area students to participate in its 2019-2020 school year youth programs and in return receive some much-deserved recognition.

The cooperative is sponsoring two essay contests, as well as a college scholarship opportunity. Information can be found online at www.neelectric.com under the Community Services tab. Interested individuals can request information by emailing clint.branham@noec.coop or by phone at 1-800-256-6405, ext. 9340.

Youth Tour

REC will be sending four high school juniors from its service area on a week-long, all-expense-paid tour of our nation’s capital in 2020 as part of its annual Youth Tour essay contest. If you are in the eleventh grade and attend school within the cooperative service area of Mayes, Delaware, Craig and Ottawa Counties (or Chelsea High School in Rogers County) you are eligible to enter this contest. Youth Tour hopefuls can submit a written essay of 500 words or more on the topic: “Of The Seven Cooperative Principles, My Favorite Is...”. Submissions must be received on or before March 6, 2020. Youth Tour winners will visit Washington, D. C., June 19-25, 2020.

Energy Camp

Four eighth-graders from the cooperative service area will enjoy a week-long adventure at Canyon Camp near beautiful Red Rock Canyon in Hinton, Oklahoma, during the 2020 Energy Camp. A winning essay will earn these eighth-graders an opportunity to take part in a fun and educational trip that comes around only once. A written essay of 500 words or fewer on the topic: “What I Can Do To Save Energy” may be submitted between now and April 3, 2020. Energy Camp runs May 26-29, 2020.

College Scholarship

High school seniors whose parents or guardians are Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative members and who live in a household served by REC electric are encouraged to apply for a $1,000 college scholarship. Application deadline is March 20, 2020. Four winners will be selected. Scholarship applications are available upon request.

Classroom incentive

REC is encouraging area teachers to get involved and incorporate the essay contests into classroom curriculum. If an instructor whose administration of an essay as part of classroom curriculum produces a contest finalist, he or she could be rewarded with as much as $200 toward the purchase of classroom materials or equipment.