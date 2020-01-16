Darrin Hull has been named Worley-Luginbuel's Hometown Hero for the month of January.

On Wednesday, January 15, Hull was met with a surprise reception and four chocolate pies when he arrived for church. Hull is an employee at the City of Grove, and was nominated for his volunteer work with the Hickory Grove Fire Department, the Grove Fire Department and at Mountain Movers Church.

"[I am] surprised. I didn't expect it. I've been doing this a long time and I don't look for recognition," said Hull.

Hull says his favorite part of his volunteer work is the people.

"Helping people," said Hull. "I enjoy the people. I like people."

Hull says that his desire to become a fireman began at a very young age. A friend of the family who was a volunteer fireman was visiting the house when the fire truck rushed by. The family friend ran out of the house and after the truck to help.

"I said 'That's cool. I want to do that!'," said Hull. "That's what I did."

At the age of 17, Hull moved to the Grand Lake area and had made friends with men who were volunteer firemen at the Hickory Grove Fire Department.

"They said 'Why don't you join?' I was only 17 at the time, so I couldn't," said Hull.

But Hull began attending training and learned the skills so that he could join as soon as he turned eighteen, which he promptly did. This year marks his 29th year of service for Hickory Grove.

Hull was nominated by three ladies in the community, his daughter Ashely Hull and Brandy Keith and Charity Tiller, both of Mountain Movers Church.

"My father, Darrin, is a devoted father of six... He's a genuine guy that would do anything for anyone," said Ashely.

"Darrin is a a great asset to any team. He has served in several opportunities here at Mountain Movers Church and is very active in the community as well. He has a heart of gold and loves and blesses people regularly. He has always opened his home to newcomers and again is willing to help in any capacity he is able," said Keith.

"[He] has volunteered to be a part of many different teams at Mountain Movers Church. I am privileged to be a lead for one of the teams that he is currently volunteering on. He is always willing to do what is asked and willing to go above and beyond any required tasks. He's never shied away form a chance to share his faith and leads by example. His positive attitude has an edict on all those he encounters, whether it's helping out with the adults or being involved in the kids ministry. He is very deserving go this honor. I am proud to know him and call him my friend," said Tiller.

To the ladies who nominated him, Hull says, "Thank you!"