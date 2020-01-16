The tenth-ranked Lady Red traveled to Pryor High School on Tuesday, January 14 to play the fourteenth-ranked Lady Tigers.

The Lady Red won the game 41-33 moving their record to 8-1 on the season.

Grove 41, Pryor 33

The Lady Red couldn’t connect on their first few possessions despite some fancy passing dismantling the Pryor zone. Even so, they were able to hold Pryor to just three points in the first 3:30 of game time. Kolby Boyett ended the drought for the Lady Red with a fadeaway from the right block making the score 3-2 in favor of Pryor. It was Boyett’s first two of eight points on the night. She added 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocked shots.

The Lady Red continued to play lockdown defense stealing passes and blocking multiple shots. The strong defense turned into a 7-0 mini-run for the Lady Red as they took the lead 9-5 ending the first quarter.

Rory Geer pushed the lead up to nine when she got fouled on an offensive rebound putback. Geer made the shot and added a free throw finishing the conventional three-point play. Geer lead the Lady Red in scoring with 21 points and also added 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Boyett added another basket on the next possession and the Lady Red had doubled up the Lady Tigers 18-9.

Elizabeth Cash scored on a breakaway a few seconds later forcing Pryor to call a timeout down 20-9. Grove went into halftime with a 21-10 lead thanks to their defense holding Pryor to just 14.8 percent shooting.

The Lady Red pushed their lead to 14 points in the fourth quarter with 5:35 to go. Pryor pushed hard extending their defense out pressuring the ball. It didn’t work and the Lady Red finished the game with a 41-33 victory.

The Lady Red shot 34.1 percent from the field and hit only one three-pointer when Geer hit an inside-out shot from the left wing in the third quarter. The Lady Red made 10 of 14 free throw attempts good for 71.4 percent in the game. As a team they had six steals and six blocked shots.

Cash had 7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 blocked shot. Mikalle Pair had 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Megan Gibbs scored 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist. Dawn Blake had 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 blocked shot. Baylee Gregg had 3 rebounds and 1 blocked shot. Anna Bacon had 1 blocked shot.

The Lady Red will host Glenpool at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 17.

Lady Red Schedule

12/3 v. Coweta W 60-56 2OT

12/6 v. Tahlequah W 48-38

12/10 @ Jay W 82-23

12/12 vs. Miami @ Vinita Tournament W 66-21

12/13 vs. Broken Arrow@ Vinita Tournament L 44-41

12/14 vs. Lincoln Christian @ Vinita Tournament W 37-35

12/17 @ Collinsville W 56-29

1/7 @ Skiatook W 49-28

1/14 @ Pryor W 41-33

1/17 vs. Glenpool 6 p.m.

1/21 vs. Claremore 6 p.m.

1/23 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/24 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/25 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/28 @ Coweta 6 p.m.

1/31 @ Tahlequah 6 p.m.

2/4 vs. Collinsville 6 p.m.

2/7 vs. Skiatook 6 p.m.

2/8 vs. Jay 6 p.m.

2/11 @ Glenpool 6 p.m.

2/17 @ Claremore 6 p.m.