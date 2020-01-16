Nancy S. Garber, age 80, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home.

Nancy was born on December 18, 1939 to Victor and Ladine (Sharp) Wilkerson in Parsons, Kansas where she grew up and attended school.

In 1957, Nancy married the love of her life, Errol Garber in Parsons, Kansas. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a homemaker all of her life.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ronald Wilkerson.

Left to cherish her memory: husband, Errol Garber of the home, daughter, Cindy Mahanay and husband, Bill of Salina, Kansas and son, Wes Garber and wife, Penny of Monkey Island, Oklahoma, brother, Neal Wilkerson and wife, Pat, sister, ChloeAnn Schultz and husband, Aubrey, sister-in-law, Janice Wilkerson – all of Parsons, Kansas, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Private family services are planned at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.