OKLAHOMA CITY – Parker Stevenson fired in 23 points and connected for one trey Wednesday afternoon as the Bethel Lady Wildcats rolled to a 48-32 rout of the Noble Lady Bears in a game played at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kennedy Gregory followed with nine points for Bethel while Kelsie Wood and Skylar Pollard chipped in seven apiece. Wood drained two 3-point shots and Pollard sank one.

Jacie Wright was the top scorer for Noble with nine.

The Lady Wildcats, 6-4 on the season, led 12-7 after one quarter and increased the lead to 23-15 at the half. Bethel had a 30-24 lead heading into the fourth before going on an 18-8 run to end the game.

The next action for the Lady Wildcats will be tonight as they visit North Rock Creek.