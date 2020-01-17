After many changes over the course of several months, City Bites is now on the verge of opening in a building across the street from Oklahoma Baptist University.

“We are set to open Monday (Jan. 20) at 10:30 a.m.,” City Bites Office Manager Michael Woolf said this week.

He said the deli will host a soft opening for VIPs before the official kickoff.

Some significant storefront construction has changed the appearance of the former Chicago Street deli.

Most recently, installation of a drive-thru window and signage wrapped up and the building just received a new paint job.

Recently the parking lot at 2603 N. Kickapoo Ave. got a facelift and new striping.

Woolf said the deli business is very excited to be locating its newest restaurant in Shawnee.

“We have been looking to locate in Shawnee for the past several years and simply had to wait until the right opportunity came along,” he said.